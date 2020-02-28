Rick Owens DRKSHDW Bauhaus Sneaker looks alive in orange/off white

If you don’t know who Rick Owens is, then you don’t know fashion. That can be argued but if you claim to be stylish, then you must have at least a little knowledge about the Paris-based, American born fashion designer. Fans call him the ‘Lord of Darkness’ for his love of black.

Owens isn’t limited to black when it comes to design. He also likes to experiment with others that will give a statement. He started experimenting with color and this new pair is a perfect example.

White-Orange Sneakers To Capture Attention

Rick Owens DRKSHDW has designed an orange-off white version of the Bauhaus Sneaker. It’s two-tone which makes an impact for its simplicity and quirkiness.

The Rick Owens DRKSHDW Bauhaus Sneaker White/Orange version is made in Italy. The design is very simple—orange laces, orange round toe cap made of calfskin, and a zippered pocket on the lateral sides. The off-white upper is made of twill. The silver eyelets complete the details with the subtle, shiny look.

Rick Owens DRKSHDW Bauhaus Sneakers for Life and Energy

Rick Owens DRKSHDW Bauhaus Sneaker “White/Orange” can be purchased from SSENSE. If orange is your favorite color, you may consider getting this pair. It’s not a common color and not many people like it.

Its likeability even depends on the shade of orange. The color gives warmth and happiness and the feeling of energy and life.

The high-top sneakers’ midsole is also in orange while the lining is off-white. Both the midsole and treaded rubber outsole are in orange. Strut a pair of the white/orange Bauhaus Sneaker and you’ll feel weirdly uplifted.