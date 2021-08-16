Air Jordan 11 ‘Cool Gray’ release date revealed, images look lucrative

Air Jordan 11 is one of the most coveted pairs in MJ’s signature lineup. It debuted first in the 1995 when Jordan made a comeback from retirement and went on to win the championship title. Since the pair has been amid the champ’s favorites and so in the fans’ must-have list.

A new pair in the league, dressed in “Cool Gray” has been making rounds since the fall of 2020. It was believed to be the 25th anniversary pair but it has not been released yet. Recently, the first images may have been spotted through an unofficial source.

Air Jordan 11 Cool Gray

We have been hearing about the dawn of the sneaker since the end of last year, but with the images now spotted also comes a new probable release date. This pair could be officially launched toward the end of 2021 now.

The shoe is expected to be very close to the Tinker Hatfield designed original AJ 11. Produced in darkish gray, the silhouette would likely feature suede across its profile and tongue and have a white midsole. It would however don an ice blue outsole.









Nothing is officially known about the Air Jordan 11 Cool Gray at the moment, but from the images and possible information through random sources, the shoe is expected to debut on December 12.

If it does launch during the holidays; we presume at the expected $225 price tag, the legendary basketball shoe in its lucrative colorway will sell out in record time.