Rolls-Royce’s Pink Ghost and Blue Cullinan made heads turn in California

Monterey car week is a customary affair for the elite class of cars to make their presence felt in the public gathering. This time the highlight was Rolls-Royce’s pair of vibrant new bespoke commissions that made some heads turn.

The custom-made Ghost sedan treated in Pink and the Cullinan SUV in Blue were the new entrants that are dynamic on the outside and equally exclusive on the inside. If not the Cullinan, fans should easily identify the Ghost for it has been amid the marque’s most successful lot.

Ghost in Friskee Pink









The Ghost painted in bespoke Friskee Pink is not a sight you’d see too often. In fact, this is for the first time that the sedan has received this bold, colorful finish exterior. As we said, the interior is equally sublime. On the inside, Rolls-Royce’s most elegant and technically advanced Ghost sedan is thoroughly reworked to match the pink on the outside.

Complementing the pink, there is use of navy blue and arctic white leather in the interior, the essence of which is enhanced by the RRs new leather color, Shieda. Besides this unique shade, the interior of the V12 6.75 Biturbo engine-powered Ghost features pink stitching on the seats, headrests and leather-encased indicator stalks.

Cullinan Black Badge in Iced Turchese









Second in the vibrant colored Rolls-Royce’s exhibits at the car festival in California is the Cullinan Black Badge in Iced Turchese. The dramatically enticing car features black badge detailing that adds character to the SUV, and has a Technical Carbon insert on the front panel.

Flinging the door open, you are greeted by the black leather interiors with blue stitching. This bespoke edition with a darker and bolder aesthetic is the true spirit of the Black Badge when it comes to power and torque. The blue Cullinan is powered by two turbochargers-based V12 6.5 engine and it can achieve a top speed of 155mph.