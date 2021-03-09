Salomon Streetcross Trail Runner ready in three new colorways

Not many people may realize this but there are now plenty of brands you can rely on when it comes to running shoes. The top names in sports apparel and footwear still design them but there are also alternatives.

One brand that we have been mentioning several times already is Salomon. We included the Salomon Cross/Pro in our list of some of the coolest kicks on the block for 2020. There was also the Salomon S/Lab XT-6 which you can consider for adventure. The comfort sneakers can help keep your feet in motion during daily routine. Just a couple of weeks ago, we showed you the Salomon Speedcross 3, XA Pro 3D, and the XT-6 all ready in Racing Red colorway.

Salomon Streetcross in New Colors

Salomon isn’t overtaking Nike or Adidas but we have already learned to love the brand. It is more known as an onilne shop for sporting goods and apparel for everyone. This new trail runner is part of Salomon’s more expensive product lineup.

The Salomon STREETCROSS has caught our attention for its clean lines. At first glance, the “Ebony” version reminds us of a white Xbox controller. It just came to mind. It’s not the only colorway as there’s also the “Lunar Rock” and “Sulphur”.

Salomon Streetcross Runner Design

The Salomon Streetcross comes with semi-translucent nylon on sidewalls where the SALOMON branding can be seen. On the lower tongue, you will see “STREETCROSS”. The Contragrip outsole joins the compact LT midsole, just below some durable mudguards.















Salomon’s STREETCROSS is available in three color versions. Each pair costs $130. You can now buy the shoes from Salomon.com.