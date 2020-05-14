5 comfort sneakers to keep your feet in motion during daily routine

From wide range of available footwear, it’s difficult to choose a comfortable pair of sneakers to counter you daily foot fatigue. Outdoor or indoors, if your work involves extended mobility on foot, it becomes all the more challenging.

To manage the strain stumbling upon your feet, we have rounded up five comfortable sneakers that you may purchase to ease your day.

Adventure: Salomon S/Lab XT-6

Keeping you tuned to your adventures and tackle rugged terrains, the French outdoor-sports outfitter Salomon offers its S/lab XT-6 with a contemporary design and practical performance. With its light durable construction, the sneaker features rear foot descent control to help you balance better on downhill trails. Priced at $220 the shoe provides complete foot protection and soft landing with its cushioned midsole. Available in a variety of color combinations, it’s made of weatherproof material and comes with treaded heavy-duty outsole.

All day comfort: New Balance Men’s 990v4

Form the premium collection of New Balance this sneaker showcases American craftsmanship. Featuring breathable Pig-skin suede upper and ENCAP midsole with high-quality rubber outsole the shoe offers durability and comfort. The iconic design and performance of this sneaker makes it a comfort companion in your daily routine. With an option of various colorway, the shoe is priced at about $100.

All day comfort: ASICS Gel Lyte V

ASICS, the Japanese outfitter and footwear brand brings high quality performance sneakers line for a comfortable foot-feel. Recognized for its GEL cushioning technology in midsole, the sneaker blends the all day comfort with contemporary design. The shoe comes in premium leather upper and a mono-sockliner to wrap the fore-foot for added stability. Priced at $100 the shoe has several color option to choose from.

Walking and Running: Adidas UltraBoost 4.0

A premium quality sneaker by the Adidas offers a blend of comfort with high performance technology. This pair with its stretchy knit upper adapts to the foot movement, the features responsive midsole and the flexible outsole maintains smooth and comfortable shoe experience. Priced at $180 it’s available in various colorway options. This breathable lightweight running shoe is great for a paced workday routine.

Walking and Running: Nike React Element 87

This Nike sneaker is inspired from the brands heritage running silhouette. Showcasing a blend of classic and modern designs, the shoe features Nike React Foam to deliver its durability with lightweight comfort. With its eye catching reflective detail, the shoe comes with front and hell springy rubber nodules on the outsole for a smooth foot movement and good traction. At a price of $134 the brand offers colorway options to choose from.