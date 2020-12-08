Tech

Satechi’s Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable is designed to juice up the iPhone 12 lineup

December 8, 2020

If you own an iPhone 12 or any of its variants, chances are you’d be seeking a charger that can leverage the wireless charging capability of your device. Satechi has, for such iPhone owners, launched the USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable which features built-in wireless charging module to juice up your smartphone.

Designed primarily to work with the iPhone 12 models, the charging cable is backward compatible with the iPhone 11 also, with a little tweak. The Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable clings well to the magnets on the iPhone 12 similar to a MagSafe charger.

Cool and convenient

The stylish cable with integrated wireless charger and magnets for a fine grip on the smartphone can come handy for all your charging needs – from bed set refills to instant dash before heading out of the house in a hurry. Interestingly, it snaps to the iPhone 12s like the MagSafe charger, but it cannot charge at similar speeds.

Satechi’s USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable can only power an iPhone at a maximum of 7.5W – similar to the other Qi-based wireless chargers. The cable has a little wireless charging puck that attaches directly to the magnets of the iPhone 12 variants – just place the phone on the magnetic puck and it attaches in a snap.

Price and availability

Satechi’s magnetic wireless charger comes in a space gray color and has a five-foot long cable that requires 18W or higher USB-C power adapter. Just like the iPhone 12 models itself, the charger does not ship with a power adapter.

To work with the iPhone 11 family, the Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable can be paired with a Magnetic Sticker, which sells separately for $9.99. Satechi is accepting pre-orders for the $29.99 wireless charger now, you can get a 20 percent discount on ordering on before December 16.

