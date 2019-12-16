Seiko Prospex Line Gets Four New Alpinist-Inspired Watches

There is a side to Seiko that cements its position as a maker of timepieces that are serious tool watches for diving and military use. And these watches get classified under the Prospex lineup (Professional Specifications) as Prospex Master and Prospex Dive.

We know that the Prospex lineup is not only about the dive watches, and boasts of precision pieces, that are dedicated to each profession that requires them. Mainly made up of automatic or quartz movement, analog or digital display, sometimes it gets a little difficult to make your way around a standard Seiko and a Prospex watch.

Anyhow, moving to the on the Alpinist wristwatch, which was introduced in 1961, it was a watch intended for Japanese mountain climbers and other sports enthusiasts. It was a watch that marked the determination of Seiko to be seen as a serious sports watch, and their first real attempt at crafting the same.

The Delights of a Prospex Watch

Seiko innovated the Prospex line in terms of dive watch advancements like being the first diver to get a titanium case and moving away from the standard steel case. They even dared to house a quartz movement in a professional dive watch. In another round of firsts – they were the first to use ceramic shroud for deep-sea diving.

The list includes the first hybrid analog digital watch with an alarm and the use of Seiko’s very own in-house movements to power the timepieces. When it comes to the Seiko Alpinist series, it is a series that is affordably priced and has a uniquely antique appeal to it.

A collectable timepiece in its own right, not many Alpinist are stocked, which is why the introduction of four new timepieces in the Prospex line – SPB117, SPB119, SPB121, and SPB123 – being inspired by the Alpinist design in unique ways, is a big deal.

Seiko Alpinist Inspired Watches

Seiko is very clear in its distinction, which is why these are not the Alpinist, but the Prospex line. Sporting the iconic green sunburst dial, the SPB121 immediately establishes the Alpinist connect. The bold Prospex emblem, tad above the 6 o’clock, is the only major giveaway.

The other three new timepieces give a new vibe to the collection, especially the SPB117, which sports more conventional field watch indications. The newness comes in from the use of gloss black finish versus the traditional Alpinist sunburst dial.

The SPB119 and SPB123 are tad similar and the former comes in a cool palette, of applied silver indices and hands above a silver sunburst dial. The former exudes a glam feel with the gold on champagne pairing.

Details include 39.5 mm stainless steel case and 200 meters of water resistance. Alpinist’s signature second crown at 4 o’clock, which helps adjust the internal compass bezel. Rounding it up with a display caseback along with a sapphire crystal with a cyclops date magnifier.

Under the dial is a Seiko 6R35 automatic movement with 70-hour power reserve. The black dial SPB117 is teamed with an oyster style bracelet. The silver dial SPB119 is teamed with a black leather strap with white contrast stitching. The green dial the SPB121 is teamed with a tobacco brown alligator pattern leather strap. And finally, the champagne gold dial SPB123 is teamed with an olive green leather strap.

Prices are between $750 and $775.