Singapore is gearing up for “cruises to nowhere” from November

While the coronavirus pandemic has coerced many countries to keep their borders closed for international tourists, Singapore has got approval to launch “cruises to nowhere” for the country residents. After the launch of flights to nowhere, cruises to nowhere were the next anticipated step in the COVID-safe travels.

These pilot cruises will operate on 50 percent capacity, with a motive to provide some outing to the cooped up citizens. To set the first sails to nowhere in particular, Singapore’s national tourism board has collaborated with two cruise lines.

Cruises to nowhere

For the initial voyages, Genting Cruise Lines’ World Dream and Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas have been chosen as the first two ships to take part in this unique experience.

The onboard crew will be maintaining proper health precautions, which include isolating themselves in their home countries, going through a 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Singapore and undergoing regular testing procedure to make sure nobody gets infected.

The World Dream’s first “cruise to nowhere” journey will start on November 6, while the Quantum of the Seas will set sail in December. More details regarding prices and onboard facilities for these two ships have not yet been revealed. But seeing the success of flights to nowhere, it is safe to say that this new venture will be a hit.

COVID-safe travels

CEO of the Singapore Tourism Board, Keith Tan, said, “This cruise pilot is a valuable opportunity for cruise operators to reinvent the entire cruise experience in order to regain the confidence of passengers.”

The tourism board has developed a mandatory CruiseSafe certification that companies must adhere to, setting out strict hygiene and safety measures. The ships will be following every necessary health precaution from coronavirus, including departure and arrival at the same spot, with no port stops in between.

Besides reduced passenger count and nonexistent excursions, the ships will implement strict sanitation guidelines. The travelers are required to have a negative COVID-19 test before getting onboard the ships. Fresh air will be circulated throughout the ship constantly and travelers will be required to wear masks while outside their staterooms.