Slimmer Whoop 4.0 fitness tracker pairs to special clothing for use beyond the wrist

Athletes globally share a bias for Whoop fitness trackers for varied reasons. Now with the launch of its new fitness tracking device, dubbed the Whoop 4.0, there are some significant benefits that fitness freaks will love.

The fourth-generation Whoop arrives with upgraded sensors and advanced algorithms for enhanced heart rate monitoring in a smaller form factor. The Whoop 4.0 is numerically 33-percent smaller than the predecessor and has five LEDs onboard.

The incredible band

Whoop has an unrelenting focus on offering fitness enthusiasts with data-driven devices that help train hard and better. The Whoop 4.0 is designed primarily for the new generation of athletes in the pandemic with a skin temperature sensor and pulse oximeter to measure the blood oxygen levels.

Personally speaking, it’s a task to hit a fitness regime day in and day out. Sleep cycle and how you wake up in the morning weighs heavily on how you head into your routine. For such a bunch of potential go-getters, the brand has updated Whoop 4.0 with sleep coach and haptic alerts. The haptic alarm ensures the fitness tracker wakes you up with a gentle vibration based on your sleep data.

Interesting benefit

The most interesting part of the Whoop 4.0 is that it is launched alongside an activewear range called Whoop Body. This range of clothing and accessories is specially designed to take the device of the wrist and let you wear it in the garments which are designed with built-in pods for the Whoop 4.0 so you can continue tracking data from across your body and not just by mounting it on the wrist.

If you don’t buy into this idea and still want to wear your tracker on the wrist; the Whoop 4.0 is paired to either a comfortable and durable SuperKnit wristband or a quick-dry HydroKnit band for the water sports fans. The device comes packed with a silicone anode battery, which is the first for a device of its kind.