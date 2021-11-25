Special edition Air Jordan 1 is inspired by the cozy holiday knitted sweaters

Christmas is just around the corner. While you are getting ready for the festivity with cozy holiday knitted sweaters, you may also fancy a pair of sneakers to go with it.

To our delight, Nike has gotten a little festive and introduced Air Jordan 1 mid with an “ugly sweater” tweak for Christmas. The sneakers that changed the way game is played on court is now entering the holiday trend with this special edition pair.

Nike gets crafty

Nike has gone crafty with the classic design to launch a sturdy leather-based sneaker with knitted pattern that screams Christmas instantly. The new twist to one of the favorite sneakers of all time, Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “ugly Christmas sneaker” comes in traditional leather with red, green and white patterns on it.

A tribute to cozy holiday knitted sweater, the special edition OG has the upper features basketball pattern and Michael Jordan’s jersey number 23 – surrounded by green wreath-like pattern – on the mid-panel and ankle area.

Pricing and availability









More interesting is the festive red, black, and green colorway that completes the shoe upper. The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “ugly Christmas sneaker” features Nike Air cushioning in the heel and the red colored outsole adds to the traction ability.

The Air Jordan 1 ugly Christmas sneaker is slated to release on November 30. The sneaker will be priced at $105 on arrival.