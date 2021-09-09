Special edition CAKE Makka e-scooter charges on the back of Polestar 2

Polestar and CAKE hinted about their plan to join hands for an electric motorcycle and scooter back in May 2020. The vision of the two Swedish companies was to revolutionize transportation for urban dwellers.

The result, a custom version of the CAKE Makka moped platform, capable of being towed behind a Polestar 2 EV. Not only that, it can be charged in the process. Apparently, Makka is one of the two mopeds announced by CAKE last week at a very nominal price tag.

The Makka – Polestar Edition

CAKE is branding this limited edition two-wheeler as the first-ever electric mobility bundle – combining the long-range prowess of the electric Polestar 2 sedan and the maneuverability of electric Makka. The bundle has a rear tow bar mount to mate the moped to Polestar 2’a rear and enable charging on the go.

The special edition model of the scooter gets unique styling features like slimmer headlights, all-black-themed color and Öhlins rear monoshock. There’s also the special edition Polestar snow finish for the battery cover and the frame section.

According to Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, this collaboration addresses the broader challenges of mobility. The lightweight bike and modern Polestar 2 aesthetics make this pairing ready for off-road fun and crowded street commute in one package.

Future of urban mobility

While the Makka Polestar Edition rides quietly on the back of the Polestar 2 for longer drives. As soon as you hit a car-free zone, the moped steps into action for your next phase of seamless travel.

As per CAKE CEO and founder Stefan Ytterborn, rather than wasting time in parking spots or choosing the crowded subway train, this flexible commuting method is highly practical. To top it all, the emission-free characteristics make it future-proof for years to come.

This new dimension of transport is very relevant for European countries making the gradual shift to car-free environments, and to be followed by other regions of the world too. There’s no word yet on the pricing of the e-scooter but initially, it will understandably be released in Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, UK, and Switzerland.