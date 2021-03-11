SpongeBob Squarepants iconic ‘Pineapple Over the Sea’ house comes alive in California

In honor of the US debut of the new film “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” Vrbo and Paramount Home Entertainment have unveiled their new custom home project – a real-life version of SpongeBob SquarePants Pineapple Over the Sea house, complete with all the Bikini Bottom flair.

Perched 80-feet above sea level in Seal Beach, California, the three-story luxury home has all the underwater-inspired elements of SpongeBob’s house that fans are sure to recognize instantly.

The stunning beachfront location provides a brilliant 360-degree view of Southern California. While the home would definitely be a popular rental, the companies have restricted access to the house to a select few due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

SpongeBob’s pineapple house

The historic Water Tower of Southern California has been transformed into a themed fun stay to celebrate the release of SpongeBob movie. This real-life version of the beloved character’s iconic abode is filled with beautiful and cartoon-approved items from the animated series.

Its cozy living area features many fun furniture articles, including SpongeBob’s famous red couch and other bubble furniture. The kitchen is inspired by The Krusty Krab, the fast-food restaurant where famous Krabby Patty is served and is adorned with a gorgeous amount of sea moss. There is a gallery wall exhibiting favorite characters that appear in the new series “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years.”

A fun family stay









Bringing SpongeBob’s unique world to life is an absolute treat for fans everywhere. People can enjoy the new movie and a fun virtual tour of Vrbo’s take on SpongeBob’s waterfront house. The gigantic pineapple house is perfect for family vacations with its four bedrooms and plenty of facilities.

Paramount Home Entertainment and Vrbo are also offering a first responder and their family a once-in-a-lifetime chance to visit the Pineapple Over the Sea in person. The special guests from the Seal Beach community will enjoy a free screening of the new movie and an evening of fun-filled entertainment inside the real-life version of the house.