Sternglas Zirkel Edition Bauhaus is result of community-driven philosophy

If you like to wear what is not really usual– here is Sternglas Zirkel Edition Bauhaus that is playful, artistic and surely a break from the norm. A special edition watch that marks Bauhaus school’s persistent influence on design, only 250 of these will be made.

To make the watch as special as the Bauhaus movement itself – it is designed with collective input from about 1,500 Sternglas fans. Staying true to the brand’s motive of creating watches that stand out for their design and affordability – this limited edition watch is in the right stride.

The co-created Zirkel Edition Bauhaus

When most Swiss watchmakers thrive on the concept of exclusivity and design watches in-house, with little or no information to the outside world until release – German brand Sternglas has taken a different approach. For its Zirkel Edition Bauhaus, the brand rolled out five distinct watch designs to its community of dedicated fans and had them provide feedback to conceive the final design of the 250 pieces limited edition watch.

The striking white dial of the Zirkel Edition Bauhaus is encased in 40mm stainless steel casing with DLC coating. The watch features a round-shape and very playful hour makers – designed in a combination of squares, triangles, and circles.

Movement, pricing and availability

The Zirkel Edition Bauhaus is powered by the automatic, hand-would Miyota caliber 9015 which beats at 28,800vph and backs almost 42 hours of power reserve. The watch has a see-through crystal sapphire case back and is paired with a black leather strap.

As said, only 250 pieces of this watch will be made. It is already up for pre-order on the Sternglas’ website for €449 (approx. $500). The Zirkel Edition Bauhaus will actually retail for €529 ($600) and will start shipping toward the end of July.