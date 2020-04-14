Panerai reveals two limited Edition Mediterraneo watches

Italian luxury watchmaker Panerai, once known for its sharp black dials has taken a detour in recent years, exploring more color pallets. Blue has been one shade which is seen in some of the designs in recent past and the latest exclusive models are no different. For its 2020 release, the brand has announced three new limited Edition models in its Mediterraneo series.

Not surprisingly, two of the three models, PAM01144 Radiomir 42mm Mediterraneo Edition and the PAM01078 Radiomir 45mm Mediterraneo Edition revealed so far have a distinct blue dial and the third model (awaited) has a bolder look but the same color pallet.

Each of the three models has a different look, size, the material used and the watch movement. For now, both these Panerai models are going to come in a limited number of 288 each and will be available through Panerai boutiques. PAM01144 will have a price tag of $7,900 while PAM01078 will retail for $11,200.

PAM01144 Radiomir 42mm

The smaller of the two, PAM-1144 has a 316L stainless steel 42mm case which houses the sun-brushed dial having large luminous Arabic numerals and hour markers. The watch features luminous sword hands for hours and minutes and a peculiar off-center subdial at 9 o’ clock for displaying the seconds.

The 100 meters water-resistant luxury watch featuring an in-house Caliber P.1000 movement has a power reserve of three-days stored in the two barrels. Noticeably the movement is made up of 152 components including 21 jewels. The timepiece is well complimented by the dark blue alligator finish strap contrasted by beige stitching.

PAM01078 Radiomir 45mm

This one is cased in brushed titanium material having a self-winding Caliber P.4000 and 31 jewels. The watch movement is made from 203 different components with a twin-supported balance bridge for durable support for the components.

PAM01078 has a power reserve of 72 hours and also has a high-tech Gluycdur mainspring. Just like its sibling this one too comes with an alligator strap.

The third model is going to have a completely different look and style as compared to both these version and will be seen in coming days.