Stussy x Nike add new colorway to Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 range

Official images of the third Black and Gray color-way sneakers in the Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 series has surfaced on the internet. This pair will be joining the recently successful Air Zoom Spiridon Caged 2 in Fossil/Black-Fossil and Pure Platinum/Black-White from the series.

Stussy and Nike duo features a fresh approach to revolutionize everlasting classic products. It has come together to introduce co-branded sweat-suits, jacquard long sleeves, and a range of performance footwear to meet the comfort of casual walks.

The new coloway

Though, the construction, material, comfort, and design profile remains the same as its forerunners. The fresh color-way features a mono-toned black canvas and mesh upper contrasted by gray full-length foam midsole with a caged Air Zoom bubble in heels. With subtle banding of both STUSSY and Swoosh keeping the base colors, the contemporary lift to the design provides a responsive ride and technical look.

This addition to the Spiridon Cage 2 shoe line with a fresh color-way is also believed to witness a strikingly quick sale-out like the duo’s earlier launched footwear and apparel collection.

Refreshed to rally lifestyle

Nike believes that Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 series features a look inspired by the tribe of relationships that unite to support a movement. Collaboration between the legendary street-wear house and the sports footwear leader has shown a great promise.

The Nike’s OG design first released in 2003, Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 is creatively refreshed by the lifestyle brand Stussy, to join the street-wear array. While the release date has not been announced as yet, this pair is believed to arrive soon for $160.