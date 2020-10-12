Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus to be available from October 15 in three colorways

Supreme and Nike have a long time association that is going to be further strengthened with the Fall/Winter 2020 collection announced by the American skateboarding shop.

Supreme has collaborated with the footwear brand to revisit the popular Air Max Plus for the company’s new 2020 collection, which is going to impress the patrons with its new colorways.

The supreme trio

The new Air Max Plus collection, designed specifically for Supreme, will be launched in three distinct colorways. The new silhouette will feature a mesh upper with a custom Supreme logo TPU fingers on the sides, while suede tongue and heel with raised TPU logos enhance the look.

The shoes with Swoosh branding across the lateral has a polyurethane foam midsole resting on the Tuned Air cushioning rubber outsole with Shank Plate.

Availability and more







Alongside the customized Air Max Plus the collaboration will also be releasing Running Hats to complement the footwear. These will be made from Nike’s lightweight Dri-Fit fabric and feature Supreme logo on the side panels. The raised rubber logo on the front and back and an adjustable strap with reflective logo imprinted on it completes the look.

The Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus will be released globally except in Japan on October 15. In Japan, the sneakers will be available starting October 17. If you’re a fan of white – the White Air Max Plus will only be available starting November 1.