TAG Heuer introduces Carrera Sport Chronograph 160 Years special edition

If you are a TAG Heuer fan, you already know the company is celebrating its 160th anniversary this year. To make this a year unlike any other, the marque has been launching different special editions with the charm of retro and contemporary for fans to rejoice.

In its latest rendition, TAG Heuer is launching a special anniversary edition from its Carrera Sports Chronograph family that made a debut earlier this year. The new TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph 160 Years special edition watch is a beautiful blend of the new sporty look and the antiques of the classic 1965 Heuer Dato 12.

A timeless sports watch

The new special edition watch has a stainless steel 44mm case which is attached to the inward angled lugs. The major change the watch has from the model released in July this year is the dial which evokes memory of the 1965 Heuer Carrera Dato 12 with a date counter at 12 o’clock.

Designed in two models – difference at the dial and bezel color – the new TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph 160 Years special edition comes in white and blue dials with contrasting sub-dals. The ceramic tachymeter bezel is rendered in black and navy blue – and changes with the dial color – the white dial has a black bezel and the blue dial watch gets the blue bezel.

More details

TAG Heuer has designed the Carrera Sport Chronograph 160 Years special edition to be read at a glance in any light condition and for that the subdials, contrasting the base dial color, use bright red chronograph seconds hand. The rhodium-plated indexes applied with white Super-LumiNova further makes sure of that.

This special edition Carrera is limited to 1,860 pieces and is powered by caliber Heuer O2 automatic movement offering up to 80 hours of power reserve. The watch is 100 meters water-resistant, has a caseback engraved with “ONE OF 1860,” and comes paired with stainless steel H-link bracelet. Priced at $5,950, it comes in a special presentation box celebrating the company’s 160th anniversary.