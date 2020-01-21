The most incredible bespoke Rolls-Royce vehicles of 2019

British carmaker Rolls-Royce had a magnificent 2019. Not only did it deliver a record-breaking 5,152 cars to customers in 50 countries around the world last year, but it also created the most incredible number of customized vehicles courtesy of The Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith Collection

“I am proud to say that the craftsmen and women of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars surpassed themselves once again in creating an array of extraordinary motor cars, tailored to the requirements of some of the most influential and discerning individuals in the world,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

“These motor cars become unique works of art and is an extraordinary feat when you consider that each and every single one of these unique commissions have been created on one production line at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex.”

Here are some of the finest bespoke vehicles created by Rolls-Royce last 2019.

Rolls-Royce Rose Phantom: Flower Power with a Creative Twist

Rolls-Royce Rose Phantom

Perhaps one of the most challenging and renowned bespoke Rolls-Royce of 2019 is the Rose Phantom. Commissioned by a Stockholm-based entrepreneur with a passion for the rose flowers, the Rose Phantom is festooned by a million embroidered stitches.





Inspired by the Phantom Rose – a rose flower bred exclusively by Harkness Roses for Rolls-Royce and is only found on the grounds of Rolls-Royce’s factory in Goodwood, England, the car has a Peacock Blue interior and a floral-inspired starlight headliner.

Rolls-Royce Dawn Aero Cowling: Inspired by the Japanese Sea

Rolls-Royce Dawn Aero Cowling

The Rolls-Royce Dawn Aero Cowling was commissioned by a customer from Yokohama, Japan. The car has maritime-inspired Canadel paneling crafted from open-pore teak wood with a blue-white interior and exterior theme to match the traditions associated with Yokohama Bay.





Inspired by seafaring speedboats and yachts, the Rolls-Royce Dawn Aero Cowling is a truly magnificent one-off.

Rolls-Royce Wraith Eagle VIII: Celebrating 100 Years of Bravery

Rolls Royce Wraith Eagle VIII

The story of Wraith Eagle VIII began with Captain John Alcock and Lieutenant Brown in Clifden, Ireland in June 1919. The two brave men managed to successfully complete the first non-stop transatlantic flight aboard a Vickers Vimy bomber aircraft powered by two Rolls-Royce Eagle VIII engines.





Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Alcock and Brown’s historic flight, the Wraith Eagle VIII is filled with intricate detailing including a unique starlight headliner with 1,183 fiber-optic lights (depicting the night time sky during the perilous flight), a brass plaque engraved with Winston Churchill’s historic quote on the driver’s door, and brass embroidery depicting the flight path and constellations during the historic moment.

Rolls-Royce Arabian Gulf Phantom: Symbolizing the rich colors of the Middle East

Rolls-Royce Arabian Gulf Phantom

Sporting a Turchese blue exterior paint job with Andalusian White upper two-tones, the Rolls-Royce Arabian Gulf Phantom was created to depict the heritage of pearl diving in the Middle East. The car also has a Mother of Pearl clock and a Nautilus shell embroidered on the rear doors.





The vehicle receives a sculpted silk applique gallery on the fascia created by British artist Helen Amy Murray. Inside, the rear occupants can marvel at the unique picnic tables with Mother of Pearl marquetry.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith Collection: Fitting Sendoff to the Ghost

Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith Collection

Rolls-Royce created 50 examples of the Ghost Zenith Collection to commemorate ten years of the Ghost – the most successful Rolls-Royce motor car ever built. As the Ghost bids goodbye in 2019, the folks at Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective worked overtime to come up with the highest level of bespoke craftsmanship ever seen in a Ghost.





Featuring a blueprint-inspired artwork of the 200EX concept car (on which the Ghost was eventually based) engraved on the center console, the vehicle also features a commemorative ingot from the original Spirit of Ecstasy from the 200EX. The starlight headliner has a unique shooting star configuration while the seats have magnificent embroidery lifted from the seat details of the original 1907 Silver Ghost.

Rolls-Royce Pastel Collection: Depicting the Colors of California

Rolls-Royce Ghost Pebble Beach Pastel Collection

The Pastel Collection was showcased at Pebble Beach and featured three Black Badge Rolls-Royce vehicles: Ghost, Dawn, and Wraith. The Ghost arrived with a Green Solid finish with a black leather interior and Serenity Green accents.





Meanwhile, the Dawn came in a Solid Coral motif which took seven coats of paint and nine hours of hand-polishing. The Wraith has a Semaphore Yellow paint job with a Selby Grey and Lemon interior.