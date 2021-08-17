The much-anticipated Air Jordan 36 is officially available

The Jordan brand is arguably one of the busiest in the footwear industry of late. After doing a few rounds on the internet in the past few months, the Air Jordan 36 has finally been officially released.

The basketball shoe is designed to achieve a new high in light, which has not been tried before. The highly-anticipated silhouette sheds some material to achieve the “new language for light.”

The design

While the excessive bent on inclusion of a multi-directional traction pattern on the outsole of the Air Jordan 36 is specifically done to ensure more control to the player while changing direction rapidly on the court, it’s the unique upper that makes the highlight here.

The pair upper is designed in jacquard leno-weave material, which not just provides the Air Jordan 36 the lightweight appeal and strength, but this breathable material also contours to the altering foot shape as and when needed.

Another standout feature of the Air Jordan 36’s design is its midsole. The midsole has a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit attached to the upper. It is placed above another forefoot Zoom Air unit, which adds more cushioning and substance to the basketball pair.

The Air Jordan 36 is now available for $185 through the Nike website and other retail partners. Additionally, the Air Jordan 36 in special player-inspired colorways will also be available through September 16, so keep a tab on your favorite color.