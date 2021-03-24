The new Continental GT Speed is the most performance-focused Bentley ever

Bentley has announced the launch of what it calls the most dynamic Bentley road car in its history. The car is the new Continental GT Speed promising no compromises in comfort or luxury in exchange for its performance. The new Continental GT Speed features an advanced chassis utilizing new technology to increase its sporting ability while retaining ride comfort.

Bentley integrates all-wheel steering and electronic rear differential to enhance the agility and stability of the car. Stopping power is improved with newly engineered carbon ceramic brakes all around. Power continues to come from a revised version of the 6.0-liter W12 TSI engine that produces 650 horsepower and 664 pound-foot of torque.

The big luxury tourer can reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 208 mph. Bentley styled the car to match its performance, and it looks fantastic. Continental GT Speed buyers get unique exterior detailing, including special 22-inch wheels and sports sills. The GT Speed also gets a unique interior trimmed in leather and Alcantara with 15 colors and 11 further combinations available.

Bentley has also introduced Dark Tint Engine Turned Aluminum as an optional technical finish for the center console. The entire vehicle was designed, engineered, and developed as well as being handcrafted at the Bentley carbon-neutral luxury automotive factory. Bentley’s new chassis technology gives the vehicle multiple driving modes, including Bentley, Comfort, and Sport modes.













Active all-wheel drive is standard, controlling the torque and traction in all driver modes. The use of an electric rear differential is a first for the Continental GT Speed line. Continental GT Speed is available to order in all markets except mainland China. It’s not currently available in EU27, UK, Switzerland, Israel, Ukraine, Norway, Turkey, or Vietnam. Pricing is unannounced.