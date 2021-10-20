These versatile Dutch ovens are a must for home chefs

Just like a cast-iron skillet, a Dutch oven is a versatile piece of cookware that home chefs must have in their kitchen. A Dutch oven allows you to saute, sear, simmer, bake and braise all in a single pot. Every kitchen needs these heirloom-worthy, heavy-bottomed and lidded pots that can do pretty much everything and will last for decades.

They are big, heavy and can transfer from stovetop to oven effortlessly. Due to the cast-iron construction, Dutch ovens can hold a large amount of heat extremely well, making them perfect for slow cooking. With a wide range of Dutch ovens available in varying price range, sizes, quality and gorgeous colors; it is easy to get confused. To help you make the right choice, here are the five best Dutch ovens that home chefs must include in their kitchen.

Le Creuset Enameled Round Dutch Oven

Le Creuset Enameled Round Dutch Oven is the best overall pick for your kitchen with its durable coating, ideal size and big handles. This is an exceptionally durable, high-quality and heirloom-worthy pot that can cost you a fortune. It retains and distributed heat evenly to the contents. Weighing 11 pounds, this pot is big enough to prepare most dishes and its enamel coating protects the surface from sticky food. Available in a variety of attractive colors, it can be used to cook and serve food.

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Lodge Dutch oven is an affordable piece that is simpler to use than its counterparts. Its large handles make it easier to transfer the full pot from the stovetop to your dining table. It has a slightly curved base and shorter sides, giving you a better sear on meat. This medium-sized pot comes with an enamel coating that makes it effortless to clean and durable. It is available in a wide range of colors and can make a wonderful addition to your kitchen.

Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

This Dutch oven offers a versatile use at a much lower price than other Dutch ovens. With a durable enamel coating, this big pot serves greatly for big families or large roasts or poultry. While it is a bit heavier, its design distributes heat evenly and handles acidic foods proficiently. The rim of the pot and lid are not coated in enamel, so you have to season them frequently to prevent any rusting.

Staub Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

This fun and unique Dutch oven from Staub will add a little extra charm to your cooking space with its distinct design. There is a variety of colors for you to choose from and you can also swap the knobs on the lid. The makers provide from the standard silver knob to animal-shaped ones, introducing aesthetic flair to your pot. The pot has traces of quartz on the inside, which offers additional heat resistance and a beautifully textured surface for browning food.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven

This pre-seasoned, two-in-one cookware from Lodge includes a 5-quart cast iron pot that can be used as a typical Dutch oven and a lid that doubles as a 10-inch skillet. Its seasoned cooking surfaces allow you to sizzle your way to great food. The cast iron material spreads heat evenly and efficiently, so you can use it for roasts and non-knead bread recipes. You can use this versatile pot in the oven, on the stovetop, on the grill or over campfire.