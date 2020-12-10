Three Christmas-themed sneakers you can buy this year

It’s only a couple of weeks before Christmas. Even if you don’t officially celebrate it, we’re certain you’re enjoying the holidays. It’s the season to be more festive and giving, and for most people we know, the perfect time to go shopping.

For the sneakerheads, every season is another excuse to buy new pairs. Read: pairs. One new pair isn’t enough. For Christmas, you may want to check out these three Christmas-themed pairs available this year.

Gremlins x Adidas Originals Stan Smith Christmas Monster

Many people argue about the Gremlins being a Christmas movie. We say it is and so this Gremlins Stan Smith Sneakers from Adidas can be perfect for those who grew up watching the movie. Even if you used to be afraid of the gremlins, you may find this too cute and preppy and at the same.

The pair will keep you in good spirits as the shoes will remind you of your childhood days. Not that you need a reminder that you were once young but this year has been tough for most of us. Perhaps something old, given with a new twist like this Gizmo Gremlin Adidas Stan Smith, will put you in a good mood.

The Gremlins Stan Smith features faux fur. The classic silhouette has been retained. There is no Three Stripes branding though. The back tabs show the gremlin’s iconic eyes. The beige and brown colorway alternate on both left and right shoes. The pair will be available on select retailers and Adidas.com on December 19.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro Grinch

“The Grinch” is another classic Christmas movie. You may not like the Grinch but he has transformed into a lovable Christmas character. Now Nike brings some holiday cheer by introducing this Nike Kobe 6 Protro Grinch.

This isn’t first time we’ll see the pair. Nike has actually released a similar design in 2010. The returning style now comes in Green Apple, Black, Crimson, and Volt colorway. It will be out on December 24 for $180.

The new Nike Kobe 6 pair screams green all over. If you got the old 2010 Nike Grinch pair, you may want to buy the new pair to compare. Oh yes, we’re giving you another reason to add to your sneaker collection.

Nike Air Force 1 High Christmas

If flashy green isn’t your thing, then maybe the Nike Air Force 1 High in Ugly Christmas design is for you. The Ugly Christmas Sweater trend extends to shoes but looking at the Christmas-themed Nike Air Force 1 High, it’s not exactly ugly, but yes, that can still be argued.

The Nike Air Force 1 High Christmas pair just looks festive in red and white sweater knit look. The green sweater-knit straps are just the perfect contrast to the mainly red construction. The metallic gold embroidery at the back gives that classy look and feel. Inside, the plush white liners will remind you of Santa Claus’ coat trim—everything is merry, you see. Price tag reads $100.