Three machine-washable men’s shoes that clean up well

Everyone wants a clean pair of shoes to complement that dandy attire. Sophisticatedly used formal footwear is still handled well, however it’s the casual slip-on types, which enjoy our relaxed attitude. From sweat to dust, street to lounge, these easy going shoes hustle a lot.

We are in a habit of washing clothes regularly, but how frequently do we wash our daily footwear. Washing shoes regularly can be a challenge. It would be nice if shoes could be washed like clothes by just dropping a pair in a washing machine. Meeting your lifestyle needs, here are three machine-washable men’s casual footwear retailing on Amazon.

Skechers Men’s Wash Go 5 Flit-Wool Slip-on Performance Walking Shoe

Form Skechers high quality affordable product line, this slip-on type walking shoe comes with a premium wash-a-wool soft fabric upper. The sneaker boasts an air-cooled memory foam insoles resting on a synthetic slip-resistance outsole. Featuring the signature high-rebound comfort pillar technology underfoot, the shoe reacts to every step encouraging a natural foot movement.

Quite imaginatively, this responsive lightweight pair is a machine washable shoe, it can be washed on gentle cycle using cold water and later hung to air dry. Available in three colors, the shoe is priced according to the size between $60- $75.

Propet Men’s M3851 Wash & Wear Slip-On Sneaker

Propet is an excellence brand dedicatedly designing comfortable walking shoes. This slip-on unfussy pair comes with leather upper and cushioned neoprene collar for easy-comfort wear. This soft and breathable lightweight sneaker has a shock-absorbing EVA midsole well supported by a durable slip-resistant rubber outsole.

The pair is made using machine washable friendly material for a hassle-free shoe cleaning process. Featuring a round toe with detailed stitching on the upper, the shoe is available in three colors. According to size, this comfortable washable walking shoe is priced between $47- $100.

Hey Dude Men’s Wally Stretch Loafer Shoes

Combining comfort, quality and fashion, these slip-on style walking shoes with couple of lacing options offers a comfortable and flexible experience. The classic four way stretchy fabric uppers well acknowledges your foots unique shape and provides your feet a freedom of movement within the shoe.

With a removable memory foam insole resting on a handmade synthetic ‘flex and fold’ outsole, the shoe becomes super lightweight and comfortable. For ease of cleaning the footwear is machine washable using cold water. Available in over a dozen colors, according to size the shoe is priced at $57-$70.