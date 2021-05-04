Tiffany introduces first diamond engagement ring collection for men

Tiffany’s – an iconic jewelry brand recently launched its first line-up of diamond engagement rings for men. “Making a bold new era of love” and offering a tribute to the brand’s founder, this ring collection for gents is called ‘The Charles Tiffany Setting.’

These are inspired by the Tiffany Setting, which was introduced by founder Charles Lewis Tiffany in 1886 in his range of ladies’ engagement rings. His craftsmanship has been setting standards for designing an engagement ring ever since. The brilliant art-work of this trademark six-prong setting technique is, where the grandeur of a diamond is elevated by setting it slightly higher on the ring to be elegantly showcased.

A gentlemen ring collection

Available in a variety of diamond cuts and ring materials, the Tiffany’s range of men’s engagement rings features six variants. There are four platinum rings with round cut and emerald-cut diamonds. And two titanium rings in grey and black matte-finish with emerald-cut diamonds.

The design framework resembles a classic signet. The rings hosting a sparkling emerald-cut diamond reflect a strong masculine design with beveled edged architecture. The rings with a round-cut diamond also project clean lines and strong contours to distinguish from the ladies range.

A contemporary vision

With the growing demand of elegant jewelry among men, Tiffany’s is putting a fine diamond on the left ring-finger of a groom. Breaking the tradition, it seems it’s time for a lady to propose her man. With many nations accepting same sex marriages, Tiffany’s range of male rings can be a great choice for a man to show his love to his man too.

The Charles Tiffany Setting, a men’s engagement rings collection is available at their flagship store in New York with a price starting at $17,000.