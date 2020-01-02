Top Vegan, Vegetarian Places in Liverpool to try this month

So Christmas and New Year celebrations are over, or is it? It’s only the second day of January and we’re guessing some of you still have a hangover. If not for drinking too much but from too much binge-eating.

We’re not judging you. The past two weeks have been all about partying for us too. Personally, I still face an insurmountable amount of leftovers in the fridge. By now, and like me, you’re probably thinking of ways on how to purge and do away with all those calories.

New Year’s resolution is to go on a proper diet coupled with exercise. Well, that is a standard action item to add to your list each year but will you do it this time? Only you can answer that.

One of the easiest ways to start is to really eat healthily. If you can’t cook or have no time to do so, there are plenty of food delivery services or restaurants to try. In Liverpool for example, there are plenty of places you can go all vegan or vegetarian.

Even if it’s not in your ability to fully go healthy when it comes to eating because you need those carbs and calories, you can at least try for a few days or weeks. Just try. Think of it as detox. Here are three meat-free restaurants in Liverpool you can try if you live in the city or are visiting.

Frost Burgers

58 Wood Street, Liverpool, L1 4AQ – The name alone makes us hungry but do bear in mind the burgers are 100% plant-based. That’s actually more appetizing because you know the food is healthy.

Every bite of food items from Frost Burgers is unforgettable. Just ask both meat-lovers and vegans who will tell you there is no difference. Try every burger in the menu from falafel burgers to chicken free burgers. The restaurant also serves desserts and shares.

Sanskruti

Bixteth Street, Liverpool L3 9LP – Sanskruti is a popular Indian restaurant in Liverpool. It was also named as one of the top 50 vegan-friendly restos in the world.

It offers Indian cuisine so it doesn’t serve any meat—not even chicken or lamb and certainly not pork, beef, or even seafood. Every food item is perfect for the vegans. It’s perfect for those who are on a veggie diet—like you this January.

Meatless

312 Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 5AF – The name of the restaurant makes us want to go there to eat on everything “meatless”. We had too much pork and beef over the holidays we don’t think we could eat some more. At least a month-long break from all those meat is what we need.

‘Meatless’ will probably be a favorite once you partake of the vegan burgers that consist of a double patty, buffalo tomato, vegan pepper jack cheese, pickles, and burger sauce. You won’t think it’s vegan because it tastes so good like a real beef burger.