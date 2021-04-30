Pet-friendly Subaru launches a new of pet accessories

If you have ever seen a Subaru commercial, you’ll know that many of them feature dogs. Subaru of America announced the launch of new pet accessories this week designed to keep pets comfortable while riding in Subaru vehicles. The new pet range features 11 unique items that ensure Subaru owners can take their pets on trips and remain protected.

All of the new accessories are available to purchase at Subaru Parts Online and Subaru retailers nationwide. The accessories include Pet-Friendly Padded Cargo Liner, Console Lid Protector, Collapsible Pet Kennel, Pet-Friendly Padded Seat Protector, Pet Ramp, Sleepypod Pet Harness, Sleepypod Pet Carrier, and Mobile Pet Bed, Sleepypod Pet Travel Bowl, Seat Cover – Rear, Rear Bumper Protector Mat, and Pet Lover License Plate Frames. Subaru notes that Sleepypod products meet the high standards for safety and are meant to reduce the exposure of pets to potential hazards.

The available accessories do vary depending on the Subaru model. For instance, the popular Crosstrek has a rear bumper protector matt that sells for right at $70 and rear seat covers that sell for $199.95. These parts are custom fit to the specific model.

Not all the accessories will be available for all of the models. For instance, there is no seat protector listed for the Outback at writing. For the large Ascent, there are a number of pet products available, including collapsible kennels, console protectors, pet harnesses, and more.







Subaru does have universal pet products such as ramps selling for $299.95 and travel bowls. Specifically for the Ascent there are seat covers for both the second and third-row seating surfaces, including second-row captain’s chairs.