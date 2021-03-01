Trendy square watches for men tired of round faces

Men’s watches have largely been dominated by round dials. Of course, there have been iterations challenging the intention, yet if you were to survey today, you’ll find a large population still lured by round faces. There is no denying, circular watches are stylish and attractive, but for someone who wants more uniqueness on the wrist, there are square-shaped watches.

Square watches have grown in popularity and to satiate the demand, many designs have cropped up in the market in recent times. For those who demand the square face, here is a roundup of the trendiest ones.

Bell & Ross BR01 Cyber Skull

Bell & Ross introduced the Skulls lineup in 2009. Drawing on its success over the past decade, the brand introduced the BR01 Cyber Skull, which has a 46.5mm square matte black ceramic case featuring within a skeletonized black ceramic laughing skull with crossbones. The dial is equipped with baton hour and minute hands, and features the balance at 12 o’clock and the barrel at 6 o’clock. This incredible limited edition timepiece is powered by in-house caliber BR-CAL.206 hand-wound mechanical movement providing 48 hour power reserve. The 50m water-resistant watch with transparent caseback comes on a premium black rubber strap.

TAG Heuer Monaco Heuer 02

TAG Heuer Monaco chronograph – introduced in 1969 as the first automatic chronograph with water-resistance – is instantly recognizable from its square-shaped case. TAG Heuer Monaco Heuer 02 carries the same charm of the first Monaco; it feature a striking black dial and is water-resistant up to 100 meters. The Chronograph watch presented in brushed and polished surface with domed anti-reflective sapphire crystal is powered by caliber Heuer 02 automatic chronograph movement offering it 80 hours of power reserve. The watch with sapphire crystal caseback comes paired to an alligator leather strap or the iconic H-Link steel bracelet.

Casio G-Shock 5000 Series Titanium Watch

Who doesn’t like titanium watches? Yeah, well there are very few of them that look traditional and trendy at the same time. One fine example being this Casio G-Shock 5000 Series watch, which instantly reminds one of the rugged square look and color scheme of the classic model. Use of titanium however makes this vintage-style watch lightweight (57 g only), comfortable to wear, and also earns it the tag of being the first square-shaped 5000 series G-Shock to receive this treatment. Water-resistant up to 200m, the watch comes with native G-Shock features including stopwatch, countdown timer, and ability to set world time. Further, it is solar-powered and can sync with your smartphone over Bluetooth.

Jaeger LeCoultre Grande Reverso Ultra-Thin Tribute to 1931

Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso collection features Grande Reverso Ultra-Thin Tribute to 1931 – in square stainless steel design – which is a tribute to the original design. Housed in a square 46.8 X 27.4mm stainless steel casing, the watch is powered by in-house caliber 822 hand-wound mechanical movement offering 45-hour power reserve. Since the Reservo watches require noticeable height to accommodate the iconic reverse action, this ultra-thin model features 7.27mm height. It comes in a black dial comprising luminescent numeral and hour-markers and is matched to a black leather strap.

Rebellion Re-volt Skeletonized watch

Conceived with the intention to appeal to watch collectors and those who appreciate intricacies of complex watchmaking, the RE-volt skeletonized watch comes with Rebellion’s signature square shape, while exhibiting lightness and design purity. The skeletonized dial of the watch is completely transparent under the anti-reflective sapphire crystal. The watch is water resistant to only 50m, but it can be customized in matte black look in either titanium, rose gold or forged carbon materials. It is powered by in-house caliber offering 48-hour power reserve.

Rado True Square Designer Collection

Rado True Square is the epitome of square high-tech ceramic watches, therefore, this list cannot be complete without its mention. Of course the collection is packed with some amazing models, we here will discuss the three enticing designer variants added recently to the collection. These include Rado True Square x Tej Chauhan, Rado True Square Undigital, and Rado True Square Formafantasma. The trio features 38mm high-tech ceramic casing paired to the signature integrated bracelet. Featuring the ETA C07.611 automatic movement that maintains 80 hour power reserve, the main aspect of these new designer watches is their vibrant colors.