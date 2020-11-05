Rado True Square Designer Collection comprising three striking ceramic models launched

Rado True Square is an iconic design in its own right. Now with the introduction of the True Square Designer Collection, a more playfulness is added to the ground-breaking timepiece. The collection is rolled out in collaboration with three world-class designers whose individual styles are evident in the new designs.

Presenting there vividly alike designs in the same family of Rado True Square – these are the Rado True Square x Tej Chauhan (British industrial designer), Rado True Square Undigital by Japanese firm YOY, and the Rado True Square Formafantasma by eponymous Dutch design studio.

True Square dial in distinct interpretation

The trio of watch designs in the collection are available in 38mm high-tech ceramic casing. The integrated bracelet square design of the watch is very similar to the Rado’s standard True Square. The main aspect that makes these new designs – that resemble the Apple Watch so dearly – different is their eye-catching colors.

The most vibrant of the three models, the Rado True Square x Tej Chauhan has a matte ceramic and the very retro mustard yellow colorway. The sandblasted stainless steel crown on the watch embellishes like a diamond on yellow gold.

The True Square Undigital is more subtle with a monochrome matte black ceramic finish, whereas the Rado True Square Formafantasma has the most distinctive face to show. Finished in light matte gray, the watch has a drastically thick bezel leaving very small circular sapphire glass window to peep into the dial.

More details

All the three watch models in the new Rado’s True Square Designer Collection are powered by ETA C07.611 automatic movement offering a massive 80 hour power reserve. Water-resistant up to 50 meters, the watches are paired with different strap/bracelet.

While the Rado True Square x Tej Chauhan comes with a matching or contrasting leather strap, the other two models – True Square Undigital and True Square Formafantasma are paired with case matching ceramic three link bracelet. The trio of watches is now available starting at $1,800.