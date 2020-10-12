TAG Heuer Monaco Heuer 02 impresses with new black dial, metal bracelet

One look at the square-shape and you can instantly identify the TAG Heuer Monaco chronograph. Introduced way back in 1969, it was the first automatic chronograph to come with a water-resistant form shaped case.

The Swiss luxury watchmaker evolved the watch over the years, bringing subtle changes while still preserving the old charm. TAG Heuer Monaco Heuer 02 bears the same classic essence and now it has a black dial variant and an H-Link bracelet. As put in words by TAG Heuer’s HeritageDirector, Catherine Eberlé-Devaux, “The bracelet is particularly important for any wristwatch – without a good bracelet, the timepiece lacks desirability.”

Reviving the H-shaped metal bracelet design

This is literally the first of its kind option for Monaco lovers since a very long time now – two decades to be precise. Along with the blue sunray-brushed dial having red, blue and white theme – the striking black dial sporting the sunray-brushed look joins the elite collection.

The two new models come in leather strap options – blue/black with the steel folding clasp having double safety push buttons or the newly designed stainless steel bracelet which brings back nostalgia of the H-shaped bracelet on Monaco watches of the 1970s. Keeping with modern times the bracelet (wider at the lugs) zeros-in on the comfort and adheres to strict quality standards. One can also instantly notice the butterfly clasp etched with the TAG Heuer shield logo.

TAG Heuer Monaco Heuer 02 chronograph

The 100-meters water-resistant chronograph has fine craftsmanship evident in the alternating fine-brushed and polished surfaces having beveled yet slightly domed anti-reflective coated sapphire crystal. At the heart beats the caliber Heuer 02 automatic chronograph movement (with 80 hours power reserve) visible behind the sapphire case back.

These fresh variants of the TAG Heuer Monaco Heuer 02 carry a price tag of $6,350 and $6,750 for the black dial & alligator leather strap model, and the steel bracelet & blue/black dial respectively.