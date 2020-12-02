Bell & Ross BR01 Cyber Skull: Another impressive limited edition design

Encouraged by the success of its signature skull watches, Bell & Ross has come up with yet another innovative watch to congregate the sprawling cyber epoch. The brand drew attention to its vision of exploring beyond traditional watch designs when it introduced their Skulls lineup in 2009.

Moving ahead from its traditional round dials in a square case, this time the brand has pushed the architectural concept even further by introducing a fresh sleek case and design to the skull watch.

BR01 Cyber Skull









Cyber Skull dial features a floating skeletonized black ceramic laughing skull and crossbones along with luminous hour and minute hands. The dial displays hour and minute functionality with a moving skull when wound by hand. The skull and crossbones symbolize courageous virtues of go getter attitude of the modern generation.

The BR01 Cyber Skull displays the balance at 12 o’clock and the barrel at 6 o’clock; the watch is powered by in-house hand-wound mechanical caliber BR-CAL.206 movement maintaining 48 hour power reserve. The mechanism is artistically bolted in place with the crossbones within a 46.5mm case – the creativity is showcased by a transparent case back.

Inspiration and pricing

Shaped like a stealth aircraft, the watch design is inspired by the Lockheed Martin F-117 Nighthawk, a stealth fighter plane in US Air Force. The case is made up of matte black ceramic with faceted bezels and is covered by an anti-reflective sapphire crystal displaying the brand logo and markers on its inner surface.

The Cyber Skull is water-resistant up to 50 meters and comes attached to a premium black rubber strap matching the contours of the case on the edge line. The watch is limited edition to only 500 units and retails at $10,900 a piece.