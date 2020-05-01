Rebellion Re-volt Skeletonized watch embodies muscular aesthetics

Switzerland-based Rebellion timepieces are largely inspired from the spirit of car racing bringing attention to detail to the watchmaking industry. Their latest RE-volt watch collection reflects the very core DNA of the brand with lightness and purity of design embodied in its unique form-factor and movement.

A bit smaller than the other timepieces we have seen from Rebellion, this ultra-modern watch design echoes refreshing styling, which is destined to appeal to ones who appreciate the intricacies of complex watchmaking.

Rebellion RE-volt is more than just a timepiece

RE-volt Skeletonized has the signature square shape which we have seen in some of the previous Rebellion timepieces too. Honed by the anti-reflective sapphire crystal styling, the watch has a fully transparent dial that reveals the skeletonized movement and overall bold feel.

The water-resistant watch (50 meter) has an in-house caliber, muscular silhouette, and an impressive performance thanks to the 48-hour power reserve. There are 21 jewels in the RE-volt Skeletonized and it runs at a frequency of 4Hz (28,800 vph).

A watch for avid horologists out there

The watch can be customized to your liking by having a personalized plate flanked on the side to have the text of your choice. Also, the dial can be chosen from a range of different colors along with the case which can sport material choice of titanium, rose gold or forged carbon.

Unlike other timepieces that come in limited variants when we talk of strap colors, Rebellion RE-volt gives you plethora of options. The strap and buckle comes in plentiful options including – brown, red, blue, yellow, purple and white. The folding clasp has quadruple deployant buckle which allows you millimeter perfect adjustment for maximum wearing comfort.

In case you want to take a detour from the predictable matte black look, there are plenty of other Re-volt variants to choose from which can complement your true personality. Some of these are the titanium blue, black DLC Green, and tour auto.