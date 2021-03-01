US Porsche 911 GT3 buyers overwhelmingly choose the manual transmission

When it comes to sports cars, many purists vastly prefer a manual gearbox. Often, the manual gearbox is chosen even though the automatic transmission versions are typically faster and more fuel-efficient. It’s the more significant connection between the driver and car provided by a manual transmission that buyers want.

Some interesting statistics have recently surfaced looking at the new Porsche 911 GT3, which is available with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox or an optional six-speed manual. While the dual-clutch is faster, Porsche says in the US, the take rate for the manual transmission on the GT3 is nearly 70 percent. That is compared to the GT3 manual transmission take rate globally at about 30 percent.

What’s even more interesting is that the massive 70 percent take rate for the manual transmission version in the States is considerably higher than the percentage of buyers who choose a manual transmission in the standard 911 lineup, which sits at 20 to 25 percent. Porsche says that the massive take rate from the manual in the extremely sporty GT3 shows how meaningful the connection to the car associated with a manual gearbox is.

The GT3 with the dual-clutch gearbox can reach 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 197 mph. Porsche doesn’t offer performance figures for the manual-transmission version, but it’s likely to be a couple of tenths of a second slower to 60 mph.

The good news for enthusiasts with the high percentage of buyers choosing manual transmissions is that it helps to ensure the manual transmission lives on. Other automakers have begun to phase out the manual transmission as fewer buyers want one.