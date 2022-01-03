Vans Destruct Mid MTE-1 all-weather sneakers made for the elements

There’s no dearth of sneakers made to protect your feet against the elements. Though most of those sturdy pairs let you down in comfort and mass appeal; Vans is out changing the genre forever with the brand’s classic styling dripping down to its line of MTE all-weather shoes made for the elements.

The “activity-inspired and adventure-based” sneakers are a new high in day-to-day versatility, so you can go from the street to the trail in the same pair without having to compromise on style and comfort. In the same line, the new and attractive Vans Destruct Mid MTE-1 is technically advanced and purpose-built for enthusiasts.

Made for the elements

Constructed with the extreme requirements of surfing and adventure in mind, the Destruct Mid MTE-1 is designed to get you through whatever the elements throw at you. The water-resistant pair comes with HydroGuard Wrap, which keeps the water at bay, yet allows the moisture inside to evaporate out.

The entire shoe upper is made from water-repellent leather and features microfiber-based Primaloft insulation that keeps the feet warm as the mercury drops. Destruct Mid MTE-1 also has a molded EVA footbed for comfortable support and the all-weather aggressive reverse waffle lug pattern MTE-1 outsole completes the styled look.

Pricing and availability

Ready for variable terrains, surf routine, and street performance the Vans Destruct Mid MTE-1 is available in family sizing. It is made to give wearers predictable cushioning, dependable comfort, and famed Vans design.

It retails for $110 in two colors in the US: blue on black and black on black. There is a khaki on black that is currently available in Europe. If you’re interested, you can pick a pair of Vans Destruct Mid MTE-1 now.