Footwear

Vault by Vans Boot Skoot LX ready soon in Black, White

August 25, 2021

No new collaboration and collection today but Vault by Vans has a new pair that we know will make an impression on many sneakerheads. It’s a new silhouette that we think will become popular quick because of the stylish design. 

The Vault by Vans Boot Skoot LX is the latest from the brand. It’s a high-cut pair that uses different materials for the upper. The structure and durability are promised alongside its stylish and fashion-forward design. 

Vault by Vans Boot Skoot LX: Fashion-Forward Pair

Vault by Vans Boot Skoot LX Launch

The Vault by Vans Boot Skoot LX is made of rubber, leather, and neoprene. The combination give off a unique look and feel. The pair appears to be like some casual shoes but the sole remains to be the classic waffle material Vans is known for. 

The upper’s overlays are rubber, providing a more durable structure. The tongues come with a shroud with velcro straps. Each stap extends to the back, showing a zipper. 

Vault by Vans Boot Skoot LX Design

Vault by Vans Boot Skoot LX Design

The leather side stripes are noticeable. They may remind you of the classic Sk8-Hi. The outsole looks really durable and cool with the icy blue shade. 

  • Vault by Vans Boot Skoot LX Silhouette
  • Vault by Vans Boot Skoot LX Silhouette 2
  • Vault by Vans Boot Skoot LX Price

Vans branding is found on the lower heel in red and white. Vans will start selling the Vault by Vans Boot Skoot LX beginning August 28. It will be available in White and Black/White colorways. 

You May Also Like

Nike ISPA Air Max 720 has heel tab fastener that functions like a classic locker tab 

Pokemon Adidas Collection now available in Japan

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.