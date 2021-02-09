Omega launches Seamaster Diver 300M “Beijing 2022” Special Edition watch

The summer Olympics in Tokyo slated for 2020 were postponed, and there is uncertainty about the games going ahead this year too. Of course, it’s not easy to predict what future holds for the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022 as well. But despite the clouds of uncertainty looming over the events, Omega has released it Beijing Olympics edition.

Dubbed the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M “Beijing 2022” Special Edition, this is, as you’d guess, similar to the brand’s Seamaster Diver 300M. It is designed to cater to the growing demand for Omega Olympic watches, which has seen a significant rise in the pandemic year – despite the postponement of the Olympics for an unforeseeable future.

The look

The Seamaster Diver 300M “Beijing 2022” is a 42mm stainless steel watch with twisted lyre lugs and a laser-ablated titanium relief bezel featuring 60 minute diving scale. The main attraction of the watch is its ceramic dial in oceanic blue sunburst finish, which looks pretty familiar, but has this subtle tingle of Olympic ring colors to it.

Interestingly the watch has rhodium-plated indexes which at 12, 2, 4, 8, and 10 o’clock positions are marked in one of the five colors of the Olympic rings. The hands on the dial are rhodium-plated and along with indexes are filled with Super-LumiNova.

The Olympic Logo

The Seamaster Diver 300M “Beijing 2022” special edition watch is powered by in-house Calibre 8800 co-axial automatic movement which beats that 25,200bhp and presents 55 hours of power reserve. Just like the other significant editions in the Seamaster Diver 300M line, this watch also has 300-meter water resistance.

The “Beijing 2022” special edition Seamaster comes on a five-link stainless steel bracelet and has a very interesting caseback engraved with Beijing 2022 Olympic logo on it. It comes with the company’s Naiad Lock system that makes sure the engraving is perfectly aligned each time you may have to open that caseback. The watch is going to go on sale in April this year for an asking price of €6,100 (approx. $7400).