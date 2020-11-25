Victorinox does a skateboard kickflip with Classic SD Swiss Army Knife

It’s the 9th year of Victorinox hosting an annual Classic Limited Edition Design Contest, which has become an annual event now. The 2020 challenge was to create a Classic SD with the theme “Sports of the world”

Over 2,000 design entries were received from artists and fans around the world and the best ten designs were shortlisted to be showcased on the limited edition Classic SD contest collection Swiss army knives.

Skateboarding theme: The highlight

Out of the chosen ten creative sporting designs the skateboarding theme echoes the contemporary “kickflip” lifestyle and skateboarding culture. The design features the top of a skateboard on one side with a black grip tape and the flip side is done in red displaying the bottom of a skateboard with wheels.

In addition to this, you may personalize your purchase; Victorinox offers an option to engrave six characters on the top and eight characters on the bottom of the skateboard designed on the knife.

The multipurpose knife

These limited edition Classic SD multi-tool knives feature seven tools; a small blade pen knife, a pair of scissors, a nail file, a key ring, a toothpick, a pair of tweezers, and a 2.5mm screwdriver.

Backed by a lifetime warranty against any defects, this first-class stainless steel knife measures 58mm when closed and weighs 21g, which makes it a perfect size pocket knife. To know more and add them to the new Classic to your collection, you can visit the Victorinox website.