Vipp V2 modular kitchen is made predominantly from stone and oak

Some independent brands don’t like to sit on their past laurels, they learn, innovate and deliver. Case in point Danish company Vipp, which staying rooted to the modularity and utility of the V1 kitchen has now launched its second iteration – the V2 kitchen which plays with material as its strength.

The building-block approach, first displayed in the V1 kitchen is carried to the second design, which is now made from natural materials. Marrying Scandinavian design with the aesthetics of Japan, the V2 kitchen is made from a combination of stone and wood.

Naturally modular

The Vipp kitchens are delivered with predefined modules forming the tall, wall and islands. The V2 now has these modules designed in earthier manner with choice of dark oak and jura marble.

While the jura marble is sourced from Bavaria, the dark oak used primarily in the cabinets comes from Europe. In addition to wood and stone, the kitchen also involves a nice interplay of metal and glass used for aesthetic enhancement.

Close view

Vipp V2 kitchen’s island is finished in aluminum, which also flows behind the veneers. The cabinets feature push-click opening and are integrated with drawers and cabinet grips. The drawers come complete with molded silicone dividers for cutlery.

Renovating the kitchen is a big decision and replacing it with a new one is a challenge. If however, you’re considering a makeover, Vipp’s modular, functional kitchen system presented with a natural design aesthetic does call for a preview.