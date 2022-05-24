Vollebak raw hemp hoodie and sweatpants are breathable, anti-bacterial

While hemp has been blamed for society’s collapse causing a ban from several governments, it is one of the most futuristic materials with incredible eco-friendly characteristics. Every ton of hemp produced is capable of eliminating 1.6 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Moreover, it doesn’t require any pesticides and a little water to grow. Vollebak’s new line pays homage to the brilliance of hemp in the form of raw hemp clothing.

Vollebak has launched its Raw Hemp Hoodie and Raw Hemp Sweatpants. These clothing items are off-white, the same as raw hemp fibers. The raw Hemp clothing line is designed to reclaim how we make the color white. What else is so special about this clothing line, let’s find out.

Raw Hemp Clothing Line

According to Vollebak, hemp is one of the most misunderstood materials on the planet and yet it is future-facing and high-performance. The newly-launched Raw Hemp Hoodie and Sweatpants utilize raw hemp grown in the Heilongjiang Mountains, China. The brand used hemp fiber’s natural color, without any dyes or chemical treatments, for the cloth, hence reinventing the white by using the plant itself.

Both items have been made with 55 percent organic hemp and 45 percent organic cotton. The hoodie has two side pockets, a hood with a crossover collar, and a jersey-lined underside; while the sweatpants have two pockets and an elasticated rope-tied waistband.

The off-white clothing items are highly breathable with a natural stretch. It is also available in various sizes. The fabric’s fibers are hollow, soft, and wear, which trap pockets of air to keep you warm in winter and let the clothes breathe in summer.

Why hemp?

Hemp is among the fastest-growing plants and it was one of the first plants to be spun into usable fiber 50,000 years ago. The Egyptians used it to carry rocks around while building the pyramids, Chinese warlords created their armor from hemp, and the plant helps the environment a lot.

Moreover, the plant’s fibers grow to over 4 meters, making them soft yet strong. The fiber is breathable, water repellent, UV resistant, and biodegradable, which makes it perfect for eco-friendly and sustainable clothing. Vollebak’s raw hemp clothing is moisture-wicking and antibacterial, meaning you can wear them in both summers and winters.