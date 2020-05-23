Jacob & Co. collaborates with Universal Pictures for Opera ‘Scarface’ Watch

Jacob & Co. has many intricate watches under its belt that place the Swiss brand amid the best in Haute Horlogerie. Joining the company’s Opera collection is the all-new Opera Scarface.

Taking another stride in Hollywood, after the 2018 Opera Godfather, inspired by the gangster movie The Godfather, the company has unveiled the limited edition Opera Scarface – a timepiece inspired by the 1983 cult classic film Scarface.

The Opera Scarface

Designed in collaboration with Universal Pictures the Opera Scarface Musical watch features details from the movie including artwork from the film’s poster. The watch has a 120 note music box that plays “Bolivia” theme. The music can be activated by the pusher at 10 o’clock. As the theme music plays, the entire dial rotates 120-degrees except for the time display that remains at the correct position.

Jacob & Co. Opera Scarface features a large 49mm case in 18k rose gold and black DLC-coated titanium. It integrates black-lacquered piano alongside the Scarface poster details and logo plate. Powered by in-house triple-axis tourbillon comprising 658 parts wound by a violin-shaped crank at 3 o’clock.

Power reserve and more

The watch adopts a skeletonized approach and features multi-part sapphire crystal to allow a view of the dial and movement from almost all angles. The dial also has “The World is Yours” globe made in 18k rose gold, which is inspired by decoration of the entrance hall of Tony Montana’s Miami mansion in the film.

Opera Scarface touts 42-hour power reserve and is now available at Jacob & Co. The watch is limited to only 88 pieces. Head over to the brand’s website for more information and pricing details.