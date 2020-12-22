1965 King Seiko KSK reincarnated for brand’s 140th anniversary

Seiko is all set to bask in the glory of its 140 years of watchmaking in 2021, and it looks like the celebrations have already kick-started. The Japanese watchmaker introduced timepieces like the Grand Seiko in the 60s and then by the end of that decade brought the automatic chronograph to the world. Another series that symbolized the brand’s capability in creating highly accurate mechanical watches was King Seiko followed by the King Seiko KSK.

The King Seiko KSK watch had everything to be a part of a watch collector’s closet – it boasted a great design while bringing precision timekeeping to the fore. Now Seiko is reviving the 1965 King Seiko KSK to celebrate the 140th anniversary of its success with watch lovers.

King Seiko KSK re-creation

As compared to the King Seiko introduced in 1960, the King Seiko KSK had a sharp and angular design. The watch had flat surface and multi-faceted corners that reflected light in mesmerizing way.

The limited edition recreation of the 1965 KSK revives all the details to re-create the refined elegance of the timepiece. There is the faceted and textured twelve o’clock index, the broad sharp hands, and the bold faceted lugs with the flat panels that are Zaratsu polished for a distortion-free mirror finish. Even the strap, buckle, and crown have been replicated from the original model to keep the vintage feel going.

Reviving the past to celebrate the present









Retaining the old essence, Seiko has managed to keep a slim profile for the King KSK, that’s just 0.5mm thicker than the classic one. This is attributed to the slim automatic caliber 6L35 movement (having 26 jewels), beating at eight beats per second and managing a power reserve of 45 hours.

Dubbed as the King Seiko KSK SJE083J1 model, the anniversary special model will only be limited to 3,000 pieces with each one’s case back having the emblem and marked with the “Limited Edition” along with the serial number.

The King Seiko KSK re-creation watch will be up for grabs from January 2021 at Seiko boutiques as well as select retail partners worldwide for a price tag of EUR 3,400 (around $4,140). We are sure this wristwatch will be sold out in a matter of hours, it’s that rare!