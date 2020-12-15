Telfar Clemens joins Converse, reimagines the Chuck 70

Telfar Clemens may be a relatively new fashion designer but his star is about to rise. His handbags won’t just be the most-coveted goods for this season especially that Clemens has teamed up with Converse. A new Chuck 70 collaboration is now available in the market as promised earlier this year.

The TELFAR CONVERSE Chuck 70 was first shown off at the Paris Fashion Week together with other apparel. The designer chose the classical Chuck 70 silhouette but introduced his own versions. Two styles are available with white canvas as the base.

Telfar Converse Chuck 70 Hi Sneakers out in two colorways

The two Telfar Converse Chuck 70 boasts bold graphics all over. The lighter hued style comes with a light vintage blue Converse star logos on both lateral and medial walls. The Telfar name is printed on the lateral sole. Red accents are placed along the toe tips and shoe laces. The classic Converse patch is in beige suede.

The other style is on the darker hue. A highe white ‘Telfar’ print is also on the lateral. Just below is a white ‘2020’ print. It’s a simple black-white combo that presents the contrast nicely. The wavy stripes are actually American flag graphics. The round Converse logo is also suede.

More Converse styles to love

The Telfar Converse Chuck 70 is now available on the Converse web store in both colorways. Each pair costs $120.







