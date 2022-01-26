Five luxury perfume brands you should know about

Scent is a very personal affair as it is a form of self-expression. Thus, it is necessary to choose the right kind of perfume that uniquely expresses your personality. With every other brand entering the olfactory business, it can be really overwhelming and confusing to choose perfumes that are worth owning.

Nevertheless, in times when consumers are often missing a sense of discovery through a scent that feels personal to them, luxury perfume brands are catering to specific olfactory needs of every gentleman. A truly bespoke fragrance speaks about the style sense of a man and these top designer fragrance houses are offering finest perfumes with the potential to become your signature scent.

Edition De Parfum Frédéric Malle

Frédéric Malle introduced Editions de Parfums to the world in 2000. It was a completely original concept through which the world’s greatest perfumers composed exclusively imaginative fragrances that would be sold under their creators’ names. The approach sought to bring the attention back to the perfume itself rather than the commercial aspects. The house has given a platform to some of the biggest names such as Dominique Ropion, Jean-Claude Ellena, and Edmond Roudnitska (the creator of renowned Dior Eau Sauvage). The collection contains a variety of modern classics that you should add to your perfume assortment.

Creed

Based outside of Paris, this French fragrance house was established in 1760 by Henry James Creed and is still run by the Creed family. Today, the sixth generation master perfumer father-son duo of Olivier Creed and Erwin creed runs the craft in their Parisian laboratory. The house has given some of the most famous luxury colognes on the market today, with each scent blended by hand in the highest tradition of its founder. Creed has long attracted elite patronage of royals and celebrities alike. Green Irish Tweed, Aventus, and Aventus Cologne are among its timeless, modern scents for men.

Clive Christian

Unparalleled and elegantly confident are the words to describe Clive Christian that creates the world’s finest, timeless classic perfumes. The luxury perfume brand blends royal British history with visionary aptitude using exquisite ingredients with passionate and intricate formulations and exceptional craftsmanship. Its fragrances are highly expressive and uniquely personal. Offering intoxicating masculine perfumes, Clive Christian scents come in gold-plated bottles with diamond-studded lids, making them a statement accessory. All fragrances evolve on the wearer’s skin over a period of hours, offering a unique experience for each customer.

Parfums Christian Dior

Perfumery line for the French fashion house Christian Dior SE, Parfum Christian Dior has been ruling the men’s fragrances since 1966, when it introduced its Dior Eau Sauvage. The perfume brand has released many great quality fragrances that it delivers every couple of years. Its exquisite scents are available all around the world and offer different picks for every demographic and occasion. Two of its most celebrated perfumes are Sauvage Elixir and Dior Homme, featuring Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson as poster boys, respectively.

Chanel Fragrances for Men

Chanel has a long history and repute of creating unique, high-quality fragrances, with its first male fragrance launched in 1955. As per the brand, Gabrielle Chanel’s life encounters inspire the masculine olfactory skill of its men’s fragrance line. 1955’s Pour Monsieur EDT set the luxurious, elegant and timeless template for all of its future masculine scents. Bleu de Chanel parfum and Allure Homme fragrances for men offer powerful and refined options. Its complex and versatile scents are ideal for almost any occasion and season and deserve a place in every gentleman’s perfume collection.