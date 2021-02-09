1975 De Tomaso Pantera GTS prototype heads to auction

Back in the 80s, car guys and gals all around the world had posters hanging on the wall featuring the De Tomaso Pantera. The car seen in the images here is a 1975 De Tomaso Pantera GTS “Prototipo Tony Mantas” that is a unique prototype built by the factory. The auction house says the vehicle has a unique and documented history along with an exciting historical record.

The car is chassis number 7427 and has engine number 351/06579. The vehicle was originally purchased and commissioned by Constantine Anastase Mantas, and he insisted on having the car customized to his tastes at the factory. The vehicle comes with a letter from then commercial director of De Tomaso, Aurelio Bertocchi, confirming the car received interior and body modifications at the factory on its owner’s request.

The car was built with wide group 4 type fender flares, widened side sills, different wheels, a wider front spoiler, and a periscope intake on the roof ridge that was inspired by the Lancia Stratos. The auction includes each invoice sent to the original owner and details on the work carried out, hours required and the employee’s identity that performed the work.

The paperwork also includes messages sent to factory workers telling them specifically what to do to the car. The car was originally sold in Italy. It’s a beautiful white with black trim color scheme and looks brand-new.









It’s going up for auction with Artcurial at Sale Parisienne 2021 and is expected to fetch between €180,000 and €220,000. Pantera cars are particularly interesting for their Italian style and the fact that many of them used American V-8 engines.