2020 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 arrives with proper V8 power

The much-awaited 2020 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 are both arriving at U.S. shores in late spring of 2020. But instead of having the Volkswagen Group’s monstrous 4.0-liter turbodiesel V8 motor, nothing less than a turbocharged gasoline-fed V8 will do for Audi’s newest pair of fast SUVs.

The Audi Q7 and Q8 are riding on a shared platform

2020 Audi Q7

However, the Q8 is an inch wider than the Q7 but is shorter by around 2.6-inches. Also, the Q8 has a curvier roofline which effectively makes it a five-seat SUV. On the other hand, the Q7 is a true seven-seater and has a conventional SUV design.

Additionally, the new SQ7 is the first performance variant of the popular Q7, which recently benefited from a mild facelift for the 2020 model year. On the other hand, the SQ8 slots between the base Q8 and bonkers RS Q8 – yes, the one with a 600-horsepower version of Audi’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged motor.

Both the Audi SQ7 and SQ8 are equipped with V8 power

2020 Audi SQ7

Audi’s magnificent 4.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged V8 diesel mill is out of this world. However, Americans prefer the torquey shove of a gasoline V8 motor and are the reason why Audi fitted the SQ7 and SQ8 with as such.

We’re talking about a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter TFSI V8 engine producing 500-horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. Power is channeled to all four wheels courtesy of Audi’s Quattro AWD and an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission.

This makes both SUVs among the fastest in the market

2020 Audi SQ8

With turbocharged V8 power and Quattro all-wheel-drive system, both the Audi SQ7 and SQ8 are properly quick by modern standards. In fact, both SUVs can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3-seconds. Also, the top speed of both the Audi SQ7 and SQ8 is electronically limited to 155 mph.

This is made possible by the intelligent Quattro AWD system. In normal mode, power is fed 40:60 between the front and rear axles. The system can redirect up to 80-percent of the vehicle’s torque to the rear axle as needed while torque can be transferred from side-to-side at the rear wheels with the available Quattro sport differential.

Sporty handling is standard as well

2020 Audi Q8

Along with the brilliant Quattro AWD is Audi’s all-wheel steering system. Standard on both the 2020 SQ7 and SQ8, it’s the same system found in the blistering (and drop-dead gorgeous) RS7 Sportback and RS6 Avant.

The system is able to turn the rear wheels in the opposite direction of the front wheels to improve low-speed maneuverability and handling. But as the speed rises, the system turns the rear wheels in the same direction as the front for better stability and responsiveness.

2020 Audi RS Q8

Also available is electromechanical roll stabilization which automatically stiffens the front and rear stabilizer bars. This enables the SQ7 and SQ8 to attack corners like an R8.

The 2020 Audi SQ7 and SQ8 are differentiated by Black-optic and Alu-optic exterior design elements including the side sill blades, air intake blades, mirror caps, and on the quad exhaust tips. The SQ7 receives 20-inch or 21-inch wheels while the SQ8 receives 22-inch rollers as standard.

Both SUVs are arriving in U.S. showrooms in late spring. Pricing will follow near the intended launch date.