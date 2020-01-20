2020 Jeep Gladiator North Edition keeps you warm in winter

Fresh from being crowned North American Truck of the Year barely a week ago, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator is now available in North Edition trim. It includes a host of new features to keep you and your passengers warm in the biting winter cold.

Additionally, Jeep included a couple of standard equipment to improve traction, grip, and drivability over icy and snowy roads.

It’s important to point out the North Edition trim is not exclusive to the new Gladiator pickup truck. Apparently, you can also order North Edition models of the Cherokee, Compass, Renegade, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee.

“Every Jeep 4×4 is engineered to easily tackle winter, and our new North Editions add features and technology to make winter driving even more of a pleasure,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep brand and FCA North America.

The Jeep Gladiator is an interesting choice in the pickup segment

Viewed from the front and sides, the new Jeep Gladiator can be easily mistaken for a raised and elongated Jeep Wrangler. Although it has a conventional body-on-frame chassis as the iconic Wrangler, the Gladiator is riding on a new and dedicated platform that’s 41-inches longer than the Wrangler’s chassis.

All Gladiators have a standard 5-foot cargo bed, four-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, and a six-speed manual gearbox. An eight-speed automatic is optional across the range. Even the base Gladiator Sport can tow 7,650 pounds with a max payload of 1,160 pounds.

Point is, the Jeep Gladiator is already a worthy off-roader straight from the factory. However, the North Edition model is primed for the toughest winter driving commutes.

Jeep North Edition standard equipment

2020 Jeep® Gladiator North Edition

All Jeep North Edition models receive a generous list of standard features including all-season or all-terrain tires, power heated mirrors, tow hooks, and a Jeep Trail Rated tow kit which comes with D-rings, a carabiner, a tow strap, gloves, and a safety kit.

Driving comfort is enhanced via standard heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a remote start system, and all-weather floor liners.

Jeep North Edition models also get a revised Uconnect infotainment system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen and SiriusXM Travel Link Weather. Keeping all four tires firmly planted on snowy roads is a 4WD or AWD system with a brake lock differential, anti-lock brakes, and a retuned traction control system.

Standard V6 power

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator North Edition is motivated by FCA’s proven Pentastar V6 rated at 285-horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. There’s an EcoDiesel motor in the works producing 260-horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque, but it probably won’t arrive until later in 2020.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator North Edition has a base MSRP of $45,720. All North Edition Jeep models are now available to order at local Jeep dealerships. However, the Jeep Renegade North Edition won’t arrive until March.