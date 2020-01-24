2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon returns with rugged off-road goodies

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is an iconic off-roader. Making a return for 2020 is the Rubicon Recon edition, which marks the first time the Recon name is seen in the current fifth-generation Wrangler JL. And as expected from a Jeep, the Wrangler Rubicon Recon comes standard with a host of go-anywhere off-road equipment.

“We are excited to bring the Wrangler Rubicon Recon model back to the Jeep lineup as it represents the ultimate combination of Rubicon off-road 4×4 capability with a unique appearance package that will resonate with our most diehard off-road enthusiasts,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America.

“With the return of the Wrangler Rubicon Recon, we’re bolstering the wide appeal Jeep Wrangler already offers by expanding our legendary Rubicon lineup.”

Let’s see what’s new in the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon.

Rugged exterior components

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon Edition

The latest Wrangler Rubicon Recon model has heavy-duty rock rails, LED headlights and taillights, a gloss black grille with body-color surrounds, and body-colored fenders. also standard is a matte black fender decal with an American flag, a matte black hood stripe decal with red tracer, and new 17-inch alloy wheels in a black finish.

Unfortunately, Jeep only gave us two official images of the Wrangler Rubicon Recon. However, we’re assured the vehicle also comes with front and rear steel bumpers with bumper loops, and Rubicon gray headlamp inserts and grille throats. With standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak M/T mud terrain tires, the Wrangler Rubicon Recon is always ready for action.

The story continues inside as Recon models have red seat belts with PUR-wrapped mid-bolsters and red accent stitching.

Mild hybrid powertrain

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon is powered by a gutsy 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder motor with FCA’s eTorque mild hybrid technology. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, channeling 270-horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels.

Oh, and it achieves 22/24/22 mpg, which is not bad for a genuine off-road SUV.

And since Rubicon is the most rugged version of the Wrangler, Recon edition is upping the stakes with next-generation Dana front and rear heavy-duty axles, fortified off-road rock rails, and a solid Rock-Trac NV241 two-speed transfer case with a 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio.

Recon edition also has an electronic-locking front and rear differential and a disconnecting sway bar for unrivaled rock-climbing abilities and off-road prowess.

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon: pricing, specs, and availability

The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon starts at $43,380 for the two-door and $46,880 for the four-door model. What’s more, the Recon edition is sold in an array of colors including Sarge Bikini, Firecracker Red, Hellayella, and Punk’n. Standard colors include Bright White, Billet Silver, Ocean Blue, Black, and Granite Crystal.

Jeep also has the Wrangler Freedom Edition if the Rubicon Recon is a bit too rugged for your discerning taste. The Wrangler Freedom Edition comes with military0inspired touches including Oskar Mike badging, star decals, and milder all-terrain tires. Prices for the Jeep Wrangler Freedom Edition starts at $35,000 to $38,000 for the two-door and four-door versions, respectively.

Both the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon and Freedom Edition are available now at Jeep dealerships.