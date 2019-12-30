2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets 5-Star safety rating from NHTSA

Admittedly, the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is not a popular choice in the compact SUV segment, and that’s a real shame. For starters, the Eclipse Cross recently got a 5-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This means the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross passed the most recent round of crash testing with flying colors.

However, the Eclipse Cross is not only a safe vehicle. It also happens to be more stylish than the Honda HR-V, is less polarizing than the Hyundai Kona, and is a bit more exciting than the Subaru Crosstrek.

Both FWD and AWD versions of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross received a 5-star rating

For 2020, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is now available with a two-wheel-drive (2WD) variant. Previous models of the Eclipse Cross were only available with an all-wheel drivetrain. However, both FWD and AWD versions of Eclipse Cross receives a 5-star safety rating from the NHTSA.

“The safety of our customers on the road is of the utmost importance to us and receiving a 5-Star rating from NHTSA validates our engineers’ efforts to design the highest level of quality and safety into every vehicle we build,” said Cason Grover, director of product planning, Mitsubishi Motors North America. “Eclipse Cross continues to offer consumers an impressive combination of value, performance, and dependability, along with top-level safety scores.”

Specifically, the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross scored five out of five stars on the passenger-side frontal crash test and four out of five stars for the driver’s side. Meanwhile, the vehicle also got five out of five stars in side crash ratings while it got four out of five stars in the rollover test.

The 2WD version is no ordinary 2WD

In fact, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2WD features the company’s proprietary active yaw control system, the very same feature that made headlines in the mystical Lancer Evolution series. The system automatically applies braking force to either the left or right wheel when accelerating or cornering to improve traction and handling.

Meanwhile, the AWD system is also derived from the Lancer Evolution and Outlander PHEV. Mitsubishi calls it S-AWC or super all-wheel control and works in unison with the Eclipse Cross’ active stability control, anti-lock brakes, and active yaw control system to deliver blistering cornering performance and superb straight-line stability.

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross – Pricing and Specs

The 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is sold in four trim levels. All versions are powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-banger with 152-horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The engine is bolted to a CVT transmission with standard 2WD and optional AWD.

The base ES starts at $22,945 and comes with LED daytime running lights, front fog lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, heated side mirrors, a 7-inch infotainment system, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LE starts at $24,095 and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The SE trim starts at $26,645 and comes with heated front seats, push-button start, 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped tiller. Also, the SE trim receives advanced safety features including lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and automatic high beams.

Finally, the range-topping Eclipse Cross SEL starts at $27,145 and has leather upholstery, LED headlights, a power driver’s seat, a surround-view camera, and a heads-up display.

It’s got a solid warranty

Need another reason to consider the 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross? The vehicle is covered by a 10-year/100,00-mile powertrain warranty; a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle warranty; a 7-year/100,00-mile anti-corrosion warranty; and 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program.

The updated Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross may be a newer entrant in the market, but it remains a capable, safe, and fun to drive small SUV.