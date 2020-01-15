2020 Toyota Supra welcomes the new year with turbo four-cylinder engine

The 2020 Toyota Supra is entering the new year with a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Naturally, the smaller motor means less power. This also means the four-pot Supra is slower than the standard version with a bigger six-cylinder motor.

But is this a bad thing? Considering the new Supra is more about balance than outright power, the smaller four-cylinder motor might make a ton of sense to a select group of enthusiasts.

Less power than the inline-six, but still enough

We all know the BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra are virtual twins. We also know the Z4 has a more powerful version of the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, which is rated at 382-horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

On the other hand, the Supra has to make do with 335-horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque from the same engine. The big surprise is how the smaller motor has the same output as the one fitted in the BMW Z4 sDrive30i. The four-pot Supra has the same 255-horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque courtesy of a twin-scroll turbocharger.

The smaller motor also means less weight

And now it gets interesting. Since having a smaller motor also means less weight, the four-cylinder Supra is lighter than the regular car. In fact, the four-cylinder Supra weighs around 220 pounds less than the six-cylinder version.

Despite being lighter, Toyota claims the four-cylinder Supra has the same 50/50 weight distribution as the six-cylinder version.

It remains fairly quick, although it’s still slower than the six-cylinder model

The Toyota Supra four-cylinder accelerates to 60 mph in 5.2-seconds, which is about a second slower than the six-cylinder model. But with less weight over the front axles, it also means better handling and agility.

Considering the six-cylinder Supra is a potent handler, we’re expecting the four-cylinder model to be less cumbersome and more fun on those twisty mountain roads. As an added bonus, the top speed remains the same at 155 mph.

Manual gearbox not included

The four-cylinder Supra receives the same ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic as the six-cylinder version. And no, you can’t have a manual gearbox in the smaller motor, either. We don’t find this surprising since the BMW Z4 is only offered with an automatic transmission.

However, is it really too much to ask for a proper stick, even for just the four-cylinder Supra?

The styling remains the same, and that’s a good thing

Indeed, you’ll find it hard to differentiate the regular Supra from the four-cylinder model. Looking at the car from different angles, you won’t find a clue if the Supra in front of you has a six-cylinder or four-cylinder engine.

The only way to tell the difference is by opening the hood. The car you’re seeing here is the Fuji Speedway edition which is limited to only 200 units in Europe. The car has larger 19-inch wheels, white paint with red accents, and red and black Alcantara seats.

The 2020 Toyota Supra four-cylinder is anticipated to have a lower base price, but it probably won’t make it to North America. However, there’s a glimmer of hope, but only if the demand for a less powerful, lighter, and more affordable Supra is in the table.