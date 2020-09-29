2020 Tudor Royal watches drop with integrated bracelet, notched bezel

When you talk about Tudor Watches the name Royal first introduced in the 1950s comes to mind. Royal Tudor watches emphasize on superior quality. This statement is being given a new lease with the introduction of 2020 Tudor Royal time and date.

The new Tudors being touted as the “epitome of versatile sport-chic” by the Swiss watchmaker, come integrated with bracelet, feature notched bezel, and boast of an automatic movement.

The integrated bracelet design

More and more watches are coming out of late with a bracelet that is integrated with the case – the new Royals are no different. These come in stainless steel or gold and stainless steel options and are available in four different sizes with nine dials options to choose from.

The Tudor Royal 41mm and 38mm versions are men’s watches. The larger model’s mechanical movement displays the day and time at the same time. The date counter is at the normal 3 o’clock position while the day is spelled out just below 12 o’clock – extending in a semi-circular style between numerals XI to I. The other two Royals feature 34mm and 28mm cases that are available for women.

The watches are characterized by a notched bezel with “alternating surface polish and cut grooves.” These watches come with black, silver, champagne-colored or blue dials with sunray motif that radiates from the center to create an elegant lighting effect.

More details

Tudor Royal watches feature Roman numerals applique hour makers; One of the female versions also comes with diamond-set mother-of-pearl hour markers. The 41mm Tudor Royal is powered by ETA 2834 automatic movement while the 38mm model is powered by a lesser ETA 2824 movement, both of which offer a similar 38-hour power reserve.

Most interesting thing about these watches still is the integrated “five-link” metal bracelet offering an uninterrupted line with the case. The bracelets come in two options stainless steel or with alternating links in yellow gold and stainless steel. The 2020 Tudors are made from every taste, they are water-resistant to 100 meters and are priced reasonably.