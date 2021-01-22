2021 Buick Envision SUV is all-new

Buick has a lineup of vehicles that are all SUVs with no cars offered for the brand. It’s currently talking up the all-new 2021 Envision that slots into the compact SUV segment. The new Envision is wider and lower than the outgoing model, with proportions and styling aiming to combine the “expressiveness of a car” with an SUV’s practicality.

2021 marks the first time the Envision is available in Sport Touring and Avenir trims. Some of the highlights for the vehicle including a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Envision features the Buick Driver Confidence Plus package, a suite of nine standard advanced safety and driver assistance technologies, including Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Rear Park Assist.

The infotainment system is the next-generation Buick offering and features a 10.2-inch diagonal color touchscreen as an available option. Also available are Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Buyers can choose all-wheel drive with electronically controlled twin-clutch operation.

Other available options include continuous damping control suspension. A hands-free programmable power liftgate is standard on Essence and Avenir trims and available on Preferred. All models in the line feature LED headlamps and taillamps along with daytime running lights and welcome/walkaway lighting animation.









Preferred and Essence trims have an available Sport Touring package featuring darkened exterior touches and 20-inch wheels. The all-new center console has an electronic precision shift system using electric push/pull buttons. The center armrest uses a dual-wing design, and there is a covered storage compartment below the instrument panel. The Envision seats five people with a range of seating appointments available, including leather and heated seats.